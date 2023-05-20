LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Historical Society today removed the “Ark Cannon” from its location outside Leonardtown’s Old Jail where it had stood since 1960.

The restoration of the Cannon is being undertaken by the MAC Lab at Jefferson-Patterson Memorial Park in Calvert County through a grant provided by Destination Southern Maryland and the Southern Maryland National Heritage Area.

The Cannon was donated to the Historical Society in 1959 by the then Provincial of the Jesuit Order in Maryland. It was one of several that had accompanied the first settlers to Maryland on the Ark in 1634. Following its removal from the Ark, it was placed at the Fort in St. Mary’s City. In the late 18th Century, it became a boundary marker on Jesuit land in St. Inigoes, Maryland, from where it was extracted, cleaned, then installed at the Old Jail.

With restoration underway, the Historical Society is looking to partner with another organization in the County to better display the Cannon. “Some people may see it as simply a heavy chunk of metal. Others see it as a reminder of people whose faith, work and sacrifice ushered in a new era of freedom and liberty,” said Peter LaPorte, the Historical Society’s Executive Director.