Richard Elmer Long, “Fuzz”, 82, of Helen, MD, passed away on January 16, 2024 in Washington, D.C. Born on October 21, 1941 in Leonardtown, MD, he was the son of the late Anna Marie Long and the late John Leonard Long. Richard was the loving husband of Mary Monica Long, whom he married on November 30, 1963 in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Morganza, MD. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Sherry Beachy (Darrell) of Mechanicsville, MD, Vickie Banagan (Jeff) of Clements, MD, and Jeff (Kristen) Long of Mechanicsville, MD, his siblings Jimmy Long of Mechanicsville, MD, Ralph Long of Hollywood, MD, Larry Long of Martinsburg, WV, and Bernice Balicheski of Solomons, MD, his daughter-in-law Jennifer Long of Hockessin, DE, nine grandchildren, and five great grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by his son, Rick Long, and his sister, Mutsy Nelson.

Richard was a lifelong St. Mary’s County, MD resident and graduated from Margaret Brent High School in 1961. He was an HVAC Technician and worked for over 40 years with the Federal Government, with the majority of his time spent at Patuxent River Naval Base and Andrews Air Force Base. Richard then worked for the Maryland Board of Education after his retirement from the Federal Government. He was an outdoorsman and enjoyed fishing, hunting, and gardening. Richard was a Lifetime Member of the Knights of Columbus, Leonardtown Chapter, and loved spending time with his family, friends, and grandchildren; he especially loved playing pitch with them.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 30, 2024 from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 AM in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Morganza, MD, with Rev. Drew Royals officiating. Interment will be at a later date. Serving as pallbearers will be Jeff Long, Ralph Long, Donald Russell, Connor Banagan, Shane Beachy, and Kate Long. Honorary pallbearers will be Larry Long, Jimmy Long, Jimmy Farr, Joe Cargill, and Nick Long.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Mechanicsville Vol. Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 15, Mechanicsville, MD 20659.

Arrangements provided by the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home and Cremation Services, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.