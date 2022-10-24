Roger Donald Stuller, 85, of Waldorf, MD, passed away on Tuesday, October 18, at home surrounded by his family. He was born on December 28, 1936, in Huntingdon, PA, to the late Reba Aldstadt Stuller and Donald Monroe Stuller. He was the oldest of five children.

After Roger graduated from Huntingdon Area High School, he enlisted in the United States Navy. Roger was known by neighbors and friends for his pleasing baritone vocals which served him well as part of the Navy choir, the Bluejackets. He sailed aboard USS Gregory (DD-802) and was honorably discharged in July 1959. After leaving the Navy, he worked as an electronics technician for the Federal Aviation Administration, maintaining air traffic control equipment in the southern Maryland area and at Andrews Air Force Base until his retirement in 1992.

Roger was a tinkerer, collector of gadgets and tools, an amateur inventor, and self-proclaimed jack-of-all-trades. He enjoyed spending time with his family, pets, meeting friends for breakfast, and providing handyman services to the local humane society for the maintenance and repair of their facility. He was always willing to lend his tools or help his daughters, friends, family, and neighbors with projects around their homes. He was a true “people person” who paid attention to the wants and needs of those around him, coming up with the best gifts and surprises for his family and others. Roger’s robust laugh was contagious. He loved telling jokes and watching slap-stick comedy; his sense of humor and warm nature will be missed by all.

Roger is survived by his wife, Jean Marie Stuller of Waldorf, MD; daughters Tracey Marie Stuller of Charlotte Hall, MD, and Shelly Stuller Gray (Kevin) of Mechanicsville, MD; grandchildren Rory and Nathan Daetwyler of Charlotte Hall, MD, and Jacob and Haley Gray of Mechanicsville, MD; sisters, Neva Zorn (Harold) of Spotsylvania, VA, Cathy Shipp (Raymond, deceased) and Ruth Varner (Arthur) of Huntingdon, PA. He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald Monroe Stuller and Reba Aldstadt Stuller, and his sister Deanna Stuller Bray (James).

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to your favorite charity or the Humane Society of Charles County, P.O. Box 1015, Waldorf, MD 20604.

A special thanks to the caregivers and Chesapeake Hospice nurses who helped Roger in his final days.

