Rosemary Penkert Vendemia, 93, of Benedict, MD, peacefully passed away in her home on October 19, 2022, surrounded by loved ones.

Rosemary was born on May 23, 1929, to John and Elizabeth Penkert in Seat Pleasant, MD. She graduated from Lynden Hall in 1947. After school, she worked as a statistical analyst for over 25 years. She enjoyed her work and was exceptionally good at her job.

In 1945, she met Frank Vendemia when he came to see her play in a basketball game. She and Frank went on to have three boys, Michael Vendemia (Karen) of Benedict, MD, Thomas (Kathy) Vendemia of Murrells Inlet, SC, and John Vendemia (Brenda) of Hughesville, MD.

Rosemary retired in 1989 after 30 years in the field. While retired, she had time to pursue her love of traveling, crafting, baking, bird watching, and reading A LOT of books!

Rosemary is predeceased by her parents, John and Elizabeth Penkert, her loving husband, Frank Vendemia, and her brother John Penkert, Jr.

Rosemary is a mother to Mike, Tom, and John. Grandmother to Stacy Carter, Amy Harris (Mike), Angela Hirshman (Mark), Nicholas Vendemia (Mary Betty), Michael Vendemia, Christina Stoehr (Christoph), and Eric Vendemia. Great Grandma to: Alexandra (David), Tori, Kealy, Cody, Sebastian, Everleigh, Madison, Max, Cameron, Mia, Ava, Kate, Josh, and Jack.

On October 26, 2022, services will be at St. John Vianney’s Church in Prince Frederick, MD. Viewing at 10:00 am and Mass at 11:00 am. Internment will immediately follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Clinton, MD.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

All arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. in Charlotte Hall, MD.