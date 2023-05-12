Rotary Club Of Lexington Park Announces 57th Annual US Oyster Festival In St. Mary's County

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The Rotary Club of Lexington Park is pleased to present the 57th annual US Oyster Festival in St. Mary’s County on October 21-22, 2023 at the St Mary’s County Fairgrounds.

The festival’s purpose is to acknowledge the heritage and culture of the watermen, the importance that oysters and seafood have had on the area, and to come together as a community to celebrate the history of St Mary’s County. Via the festival, the Rotary Club of Lexington Park has raised over $700 thousand dollars that go directly back to the St Mary’s County community. Organizations that receive funds include Feed St Mary’s, American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, Christmas in April, Three Oaks Center, St. Vincent de Paul of IHM, Sierra Club, Greenwell Foundation, and Mike’s Food Fund.

Key attractions to the event are the US Oyster Festival Shucking Competition and the National Oyster-Cook Off. The shucking competition it held over the course of both days, with the champion then being sent to represent the USA in the International Oyster Opening Competition in Ireland.

Gates are open from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Saturday and from 11a.m. – 6 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $15 for adults, free for children 10 and under, and leashed-dog friendly. There are no additional parking costs. Please visit www.usoysterfest.com and follow us on Facebook for more information!