Sailor from Waldorf Observes Women’s History Month

MILLINGTON, Tn. – A native of Waldorf, Maryland, serving in the United States Navy reflects on the contributions of women in military service during Women’s History Month, March 1 – 31.

“I would not be where I am today without the impactful women I have met in my life,” said Petty Officer 1st Class Bernard Washington.

Women’s History Month is a celebration of women’s contributions to history, culture and society and has been observed annually in the month of March in the United States since 1987.

“I want to recognize my mother, Dottery Washington, who has always been my backbone and supported me through thick and thin,” said Washington. “I also want to recognize my daughter, Brooke. She is my princess who surprises me all the time with her accomplishments, such as being a dancer and entrepreneur.”

This year commemorates 50 years of women flying in the U.S. Navy. In 1973, the first eight women began flight school in Pensacola; one year later six of them, known as “The First Six,” earned their “Wings of Gold.” Over the past 50 years, the Navy has expanded its roles for women to lead and serve globally and today our women aviators project power from the sea in every type of Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard aircraft. Our Nation and our Navy is stronger because of their service.

Washington serves as a yeoman aboard USS Dwight D. Eisenhower, a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier, operating out of Norfolk, Virginia. As a member of the U.S. Navy, Washington, as well as other sailors, know they are a part of a tradition providing unforgettable experiences through leadership development, world affairs and humanitarian assistance.

“Serving in the Navy means everything to me,” added Washington. “I’m able to live the life I want and continue the family legacy serving our Nation.”