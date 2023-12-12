Santa And The Grinch Visit Chesapeake Beach

Credit: North Beach VFD via Facebook

CHESAPEAKE BEACH, Md. – Hundreds of people got a special visit from Santa and The Grinch as they strolled through Chesapeake Beach on Saturday via firetruck!

Residents could hear the sirens and see the flashing lights coming as the trucks drove through several neighborhoods. The North Beach Volunteer Fire Department kept everyone in the loop on their Facebook page by giving updates on Santa’s route. He went through Bayview Hills, the Highlands, Richfield Station, and Heritage Woods, and ended up in Chesapeake Village where the neighborhood lined the streets with luminary bags.

It’s a group effort to make this community tradition happen.

“Filling 3,000 luminary bags with 1.5 tons of sand in a single day would be impossible without everyone’s generous help to not only assemble the bags but to light them all in time for Santa’s arrival. It was wonderful to see adults and children excited to light the way for Santa and the North Beach Volunteer Fire Department. It was a long day of work, but seeing the neighborhood at sundown lit up makes our neighborhood tradition a lifetime memory our families and the community will always carry with them,” says Chesapeake Village resident Ryan Doss.

Sneade’s Ace Hardware in Owings, donated the sand for their community tradition once again this year.

Another fun addition is Santa’s magic mailbox. The homeowner where the mailbox is located, encourages kids to write a letter to Santa and drop it off.

Santa will be back out again this weekend, driving through Summer City Boulevard, Napa Drive, Brookside Drive, and Woodland Way on December 15th and North Beach, Burnt Oaks, Rose Haven/Herrington Harbor, and Chesapeake Lighthouse on the 16th.

