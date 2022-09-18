BALTIMORE – Do you or someone you know have what it takes to become America’s “Small Business Person of the Year” for 2023? If so, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) wants to hear from you.

The SBA is proud to announce that its Baltimore District Office (which encompasses most of Maryland) is ready to accept nominations for the 2023 National and Maryland Small Business Week Awards, including the annual Small Business Person of the Year Award.

Visit the SBA’s dedicated website at www.sba.gov/nsbw to download forms, criteria, and guidelines for submitting a National nomination.

The Baltimore District Office award categories and guidelines can be found here.

The SBA Awards given in celebration of National and Maryland Small Business Week include the following awards:

Baltimore District Small Business Week Categories:

Small Business Person of the Year (National and District)

Small Business Exporter (National and District)

Minority Owned Small Business

Woman Owned Small Business

Veteran Owned Small Business

Home Based Small Business

Family-Owned Small Business

Young Entrepreneur of the Year

Entrepreneurial Success

Rising Star Student Entrepreneur

Accountant Advocate

Attorney Advocate

Insurance Champion

Financial Services Champion

All nominations must be submitted by electronic submission ONLY to the Baltimore District’s BOX account or access the link via the National Small Business Week website, www.sba.gov/nsbw, no later 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time on December 8, 2022.

To obtain additional award program information, please contact rachel.howard@sba.gov.

For information on how the SBA can help you start or grow your small business, visit www.sba.gov/md.