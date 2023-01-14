Scholarship Fund Application Open For CCPS High School Seniors

LA PLATA, Md. – The Charles County Scholarship Fund application for Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) high school seniors is now open. The Charles County Scholarship Fund is offering more than 60 scholarships this year to CCPS high school seniors. Students can apply for scholarships now through Wednesday, March 1 at 11:59 p.m. Late submissions are not accepted.

The application is posted here. Application requirements include a resume, personal statement that details academic and career goals, and two letters of recommendation.

The application progress cannot be saved; interested students should have the required documents ready prior to completing the application.

Students who apply for any scholarship that lists demonstrated financial need as criteria should include a student aid report (SAR) form for the 2023-24 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). The form is available at www.fafsa.gov. Students in need of assistance with the form or completing the FAFSA should contact their college and career advisor.

The Charles County Scholarship Fund, Inc. is a non-profit organization that provides scholarships to Charles County high school seniors. Representatives from CCPS; the Charles County Commissioners, College of Southern Maryland and the Chamber of Commerce are part of the Scholarship Fund Board. All other members of the Board are selected from the community at large.

Seniors should see their counselor or college and career advisor with questions about the Scholarship Fund.

To view all available scholarships and requirements, visit https://bit.ly/3QsmoRk.

