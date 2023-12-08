School Resource Officer Assaulted At Thomas Stone High School

WALDORF, Md. – On December 8 at12:08 p.m., a school resource officer at Thomas Stone High School was assisting a school administrator with a student who was in the administrator’s office and acting disorderly relating to an argument they were having with another student.

The SRO was in the doorway of the office when the student walked toward the door and suddenly and intentionally grabbed the officer’s arm, holding it tight, in an effort to leave the office. The officer and administrator were able to verbally de-escalate the situation and the student released his grip.

The student was charged on a juvenile offense report with assault and released to a parent. The student faces disciplinary consequences from the Charles County Public Schools as well.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PFC Payne at 301-609-3282 ext. 00452. The investigation is ongoing.

