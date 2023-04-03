School Resource Officer Investigating Assault At General Smallwood Middle School

WALDORF, Md. – On March 29 at 1:30 p.m., a student at General Smallwood Middle School struck another student in the head multiple times as the student was walking down a hallway.

Later that day, the student entered a classroom and struck the same student multiple times, causing an injury to the student.

Both assaults were reported at the same time to the school resource officer (SRO) who has initiated an investigation.

The SRO has contacted the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office regarding charges and the student could face disciplinary consequences from the Charles County Public Schools.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Cpl. Cook at 301-609-3282 ext. 0479.