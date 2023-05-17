LA PLATA, Md. – On May 16 at 11:46 a.m., three students at La Plata High School engaged in a fight in the bathroom. The altercation began verbally between two students, and then escalated into physical contact. A third student got involved to assist one of the other suspects in the fight. The students were separated, treated by the school nurse for minor injuries, and released to their parents.

The school resource officer initiated an investigation and is consulting with the State’s Attorney’s Office regarding criminal charges. The students also face disciplinary consequences from the CCPS. Anyone with information is asked to call M/Cpl. Burger at 301-609-3282 ext. 0475.

