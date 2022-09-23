School Resource Officer Spotlight: Det. Shane Naughton

Det. Shane Naughton

OWINGS, Md. – Meet Northern High School (NHS) School Resource Officer (SRO) Deputy First Class (DFC) Shane Naughton

We welcome back Det. S. Naughton as this is his 2nd year as an SRO! This year Det. Naughton will be supporting students at Northern High School.

Prior to Det. Naughton becoming an SRO, he served as a patrol deputy within the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Bureau for 3 years. Prior to his career with CCSO, Det. S. Naughton proudly served four years in the U.S. Air Force.

As a police officer, “I love being able to interact with and serve my community on a daily basis. Helping people when they need it the most.” As an SRO, I enjoy getting to know my students and trying to be a positive role model for them.”

My life goals are to retire from a long and successful career in law enforcement. In my free time, I enjoy watching sports, spending time with my wife and kids, and visiting with friends.

Good luck Det. S. Naughton, wishing you a great year as an SRO! If you see Deputy Naughton in school or out in the community, be sure to say hi and wish him well!