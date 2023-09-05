School Resource Officer Spotlight: DFC Christopher Murphy

DFC Christopher Murphy

LUSBY, Md. – Meet Southern Middle School (SMS) School Resource Officer (SRO) Deputy First Class (DFC) Christopher Murphy

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office and Calvert County Public Schools welcome DFC Murphy as this is his first year as an SRO.

Prior to becoming an SRO, DFC Murphy served as a patrol deputy with the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Bureau for 3 years. As a police officer, “I love the ability to positively impact my community each day I work. I’m excited for my first year as an SRO to become a positive role model and mentor students. It is my goal to help mold today’s youth to become the best versions of themselves. “

Deputy Murphy’s life goal is to help as many people possible during his career as a police officer and sometime become a full time detective.

In DFC Murphy’s free time, he enjoys golfing and rooting for the Philadelphia Eagles!

Good luck DFC Murphy, we wish you a safe and successful year as an SRO! If you see Deputy Murphy in school or out in the community, be sure to say hello and wish him well!