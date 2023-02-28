Credit: CCPS

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Calvert County STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) students and programs were put on full display during the Tenth Annual Science and Engineering EXPO, hosted by Calvert County Public Schools (CCPS).

This was the first EXPO held since 2019, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The EXPO was held at Calvert High School on Saturday, February 25, and featured 40 engaging exhibits run by teachers, students, and local STEM organizations.

The purpose of the event is to spark interest in STEM classes and careers.

The hands-on activities included computer coding, biomedical experiments, robots, math games, catapults, and much more.

The EXPO also hosted a table run by the Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE). Representatives from MSDE had the opportunity to connect with Calvert County Public Schools stakeholders, and promoted their Strategic Planning Survey. The survey will help guide the implementation of the multi-year strategic plan to transform public education through the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future.

“The Tenth Annual Science and Engineering EXPO was filled with smiles and excitement,” Dr. Yovanda Kolo, the Supervisor of Science and STEM for CCPS, told TheBayNet.com. “I was energized to see over 1,500 visitors engaged in hand-on exhibits learning about CCPS STEM programs, summer camps, and future career opportunities. It was an awesome day…Also, a special thank you to Erin Hitchman, the County EXPO Coordinator, for always working with me to organize this awesome event.”

“CCPS has excellent STEM classes and clubs, and the EXPO is one way to showcase CCPS STEM excellence.”

