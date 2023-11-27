Scott Marvin Bernich, 46, of California, Maryland passed away suddenly on November 4, 2023 at University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore, Maryland.

Born in New Jersey, he was the loving son of Ernest A. Bernich and the late Liv Torgersen Bernich.

Scott was a deeply rooted family man and a devoted friend to anyone who had the pleasure of crossing paths with him. His dedication to coaching was known all throughout the county and impacted numerous children throughout his career. He was a basketball coach for several years for PXP Pax Premier, Parks and Recreation, St. Mary’s Dream, and Spring Ridge Middle school. His love of sports shown through in his dedication to the Philadelphia Eagles and also found him on several golf courses in his free time.

Scott’s other passion was his grass. Close friends will remember his love of his lawn and even more so the gatherings with his friends before and after the job was done. He mentored several young men in his favorite past time.

Scott’s love for his wife, Donna, and his four children was unwavering. No one held his heart quite like his only grandchild, Alaiah. Being a “Pop Pop” truly was the greatest joy of his life.

Along with his wife and father, Scott is survived by his children Alyssa, Alaina, Adrian, and Scott, Jr., and his cherished granddaughter, Alaiah. Scott is also survived by his siblings, Kimberly Bernich and Ernest Bernich of Jacksonville, Florida, and numerous aunts and uncles.

Family will receive friends for a visitation on Saturday, November 18, 2023 from 1:00PM to 3:00PM at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A. 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650 with a service beginning at 3:00PM officiated by Reverend Joe Orlando. Interment will be private.

Honorary pallbearers will be: Thomas “TJ” Jordan, Antonio “Moe” Johnson, Derek Hebb, Reggie Berry, Cornelius Chase, and Wendell Bond.

