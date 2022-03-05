VALLEY LEE, Md. — The Second District Volunteer Fire Department was alerted at 4:08 p.m. on March 4 to an outside fire in the area of Colleary Drive.

Chief 6A, Brush 6 and Tanker 63 responded to the fire with a total of eight volunteers. Chief 6A arrived on scene to find approximately 1 acre of grass on fire and established command.

Command advised Brush 6 to make way to the head of the fire to cut it off. Meanwhile Tanker 63 crew assisted with extinguishing the rest of the perimeter.

Within 20 minutes, Command advised communications that the fire was under control. Units remained available on the scene for several minutes before returning to service.