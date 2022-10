VALLEY LEE, Md. – On October 11, 2022, emergency personnel responded to a sewage leak.

Just after 9:45 a.m., crews arrived at Piney Point Road in the area of Tall Timbers Lane and found a broken sewage line.

Piney Point Road is currently closed in the area of the leak for repairs and clean up.

METCOM was notified of the incident.

We will continue to provide any additional updates that we receive.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com