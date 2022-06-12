WASHINGTON – U.S. Senators Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), Ben Cardin (D-Md.), Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), and Tina Smith (D-Minn.) introduced a Senate resolution recognizing June as LGBTQ Pride Month. The Senators’ resolution highlights the contributions LGBTQ individuals have made to American society, notes several major milestones in the fight for equal treatment of LGBTQ Americans, and resolves to continue efforts to achieve full equality for LGBTQ individuals. The resolution also recognizes how the U.S. Supreme Court’s pending draft to overturn Roe v. Wade could potentially undermine and erode other constitutional rights also grounded in privacy, including the right for same-sex couples to marry or engage in consensual relationships without the risk of criminal prosecution.

“As we mark the beginning of Pride Month, we celebrate the progress our nation has made, but recognize that the fight is far from over as many LGBTQ+ Americans still do not have equal protections under the law,” said Senator Van Hollen. “I will continue working to fight for the rights of all members of the LGBTQ+ community and to pass the Equality Act to ensure no American faces discrimination because of who they are. That will bring us closer to upholding the ideals our country was founded on – liberty and justice for all.”

“We dedicate the month of June to celebrate the triumphs of the LGBTQ+ community while recognizing their struggles and the work that still needs to be done. This Pride Month, it is essential that we stand united in uplifting and supporting LGBTQ+ voices, especially our children, at a time when local and state legislatures are attacking their rights. Nobody should be afraid to be their true and authentic self,” said Senator Cardin.

“More than 50 years ago, the Stonewall Uprising, led in large part by trans women of color, brought national attention to the ongoing movement for justice that lives on today in Ohio and across the country,” said Senator Brown. “This Pride month – and year-round – we recommit ourselves to gender equality and to social, economic, and racial justice, and to defending marriage equality as the constitutional right that the Supreme Court guaranteed seven years ago.”

“Every person has the right to live their authentic life free of discrimination and hate. I’m proud of the tremendous progress made in the fight for justice, equality and inclusion,” said Senator Feinstein. “This Pride Month, as we celebrate that progress, let’s also recognize we still have more work to do and continue pushing for true equality.”

“This month—and all year round—we celebrate, recognize, and lift up the LGBTQ+ community,” said Senator Smith. “The freedom to live and love openly is fundamental. This Pride Month, we recognize the courage and accomplishments of those who have been on the front lines of the LGBTQ movement and recommit ourselves to the fight for justice and equality. I am proud to help lead this resolution.”

In 2021, Senate Democrats re-introduced the Equality Act, legislation to ensure civil rights laws prohibit discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity. The Equality Act would unequivocally ban discrimination in a host of areas, including employment, housing, public accommodations, jury service, access to credit, federal funding assistance, and education.

Along with Senators Van Hollen, Cardin, Brown, Feinstein, and Smith, the resolution was co-sponsored by Senators Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.), Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), Ed Markey (D-Mass.), Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.), Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii), Angus King (I-Maine), Tom Carper (D-Del.), Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.), Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.), Bob Casey (D-Pa.), Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Richard Durbin (D-Ill.), Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.), Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii), Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.), Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Tim Kaine (D-Va.), Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.), Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.), Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), Alex Padilla (D-Calif.), Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), Cory Booker (D-N.J.), Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.), Chris Coons (D-Del.), Jack Reed (D-R.I.), Reverend Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.), Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.), Mark Warner (D-Va.), Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.), John Hickenlooper (D-Colo.), Bob Menendez (D-N.J.), Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.), Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.), Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.), Patty Murray (D-Wash.), Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), Gary Peters (D-Mich.), Michael Bennet (D-Colo.), Jon Tester (D-Mont.), John Ossoff (D-Ga.), and Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.).

Full text of the resolution is available here.

This year’s pride resolution has been endorsed by the Human Rights Campaign (HRC).