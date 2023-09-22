SHA To Resurface Remaining MD 5 Sections In Leonardtown Starting Next Week

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration will resurface two remaining MD 5 (Point Lookout Road) sections in Leonardtown next week. Nighttime work is scheduled to begin Sunday night, September 24 and be complete in October, weather permitting.

Crews will mill (remove the top layer of asphalt), patch, and pave MD 5 between MD 243 (Compton Road / Maypole Road) and north of Clarks Rest Road, and then between the hospital entrance and MD 245 (Washington Street / Hollywood Road). Drivers should expect overnight lane closures Sunday through Thursday nights, 8 p.m.-5 a.m.

State Highway Administrator contractor Francis O. Day Company Inc. of Rockville will use portable variable message signs, temporary traffic signs and barrels to guide motorists through the work zone.

The State Highway Administration understands roadwork can be an inconvenience but is necessary to maintain a safe and reliable highway system. Drivers are asked to slow down in the work zone for the safety of all drivers and the crews working to improve our roadways.

For a list of all major State Highway Administration projects, visit Project Portal or our homepage at roads.maryland.gov. For a look at real-time traffic conditions, go to md511.maryland.gov.