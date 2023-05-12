Sheriff Hall Congratulates Promoted Correctional Officers

Sheriff Steve Hall and Lt. Mickey Adkins

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Please join us in congratulating two of our Corrections Division staff for their well-deserved promotions as we continue to celebrate National Correctional Officers and Employees Week.

Sgt. Mickey Adkins was promoted to Lieutenant, effective May 8, 2023.

Correctional Officer Matthew Whitley was promoted to Correctional Officer First Class, effective April 9, 2023.

Sheriff Hall and CFC Matthew Whitley

Sheriff Steve Hall congratulated CFC Whitley on his “first step up the ladder” in the Corrections Division.

Sheriff Hall told Lt. Adkins that as a squad leader, “You’re the captain of the ship now. Make sure that everybody realizes the importance of why they’re there: The mission.”