Sheriff Seeks Identity For Assault Suspects In Lexington Park

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identities of the individuals in the two vehicles pictured in an assault investigation.

On July 28, 2022, at 12:29 am, the suspects in the vehicles shot at the victim with an Orbeez gun, striking the victim in the chest, in the Patuxent Park neighborhood in Lexington Park.

The two vehicles appeared to be riding in tandem, as someone in the first vehicle made verbal contact with the victim prior to the occupants in the second vehicle firing at the victim.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspects or this incident is asked to call Deputy Casey Hill at 301-475-4200, ext. 78112 or email casey.hill@stmaryscountymd.gov. Case # 38206-22

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637).

Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.