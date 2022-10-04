Sheriff Seeks Identity For Counterfeit Currency Suspect At 7-Eleven

CHARLOTTE HALL, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the man pictured in a counterfeit currency investigation.

On Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022 at 3:14 am, the suspect attempted to purchase gas, cigarettes and other merchandise at the 7-Eleven store in Charlotte Hall with a suspected counterfeit $100 bill.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or this incident is asked to call Deputy Patrick Hudson at 301-475-4200, ext. 78178 or email patrick.hudson@stmaryscountymd.gov.

Case # 44366-22

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact the St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637).

Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.