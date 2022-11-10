Sheriff Seeks Identity For Theft Suspect At Leonardtown Dash-In

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the man pictured in a theft investigation.

On Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at 1:50 a.m., the suspect attempted to make a purchase at the Leonardtown Dash-In store. When the clerk opened the cash register, the suspect grabbed $20 from the drawer and fled the store.

The suspect fled in a silver vehicle.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or this incident is asked to call Deputy Austin Edelen at 301-475-4200, ext. 78057 or email austin.edelen@stmaryscountymd.gov. Case # 55912-22

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637).

Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.