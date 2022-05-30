Sheriff Seeks Identity For Theft Suspect At Tractor Supply

CHARLOTTE HALL, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured in a theft investigation. On Friday, April 1, 2022 at 2 pm, the suspect placed a Dewalt impact drill under this shirt and left the Tractor Supply store in Charlotte Hall without paying for it. The suspect then left the area in a blue Chevy Avalanche.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or this incident is asked to call Deputy Kyle Fleenor at 301-475-4200, ext. 78088 or kyle.fleenor@stmarysmd.com. Case # 16424-22

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact the St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.