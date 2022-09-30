CHARLOTTE HALL, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the woman pictured in a theft investigation.

On Monday, Aug. 8, 2022 at 11 am, the victim spent $40 on lottery tickets from an automated lottery machine at the Food Lion in Charlotte Hall.

The victim then briefly walked away from the lottery machine. While the victim was away from the machine, the suspect used the same machine to purchase a lottery ticket and she picked up the victim’s lottery tickets as well.

The suspect then left the store with victim’s tickets.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or this incident is asked to call Deputy Kyle Fleenor at 301-475-4200, ext. 78088 or email kyle.fleenor@stmaryscountymd.gov. Case # 38926-22

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact the St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.