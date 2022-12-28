Sheriff Seeks Identity Of Motor Vehicle Burglary Suspect In California Area

CALIFORNIA, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the female pictured in a burglary to motor vehicles investigation.

On Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at 10:50 pm, the suspect walked through several neighborhoods in the California area, checking vehicles for unlocked doors.

Upon finding unlocked doors, the suspect entered and rummaged through the vehicles.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or this incident is asked to call Deputy Michael Myers at 301-475-4200, ext. 78137 or email michael.myers@stmaryscountymd.gov. Case # 65213-22

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637).

Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.