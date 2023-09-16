SUITLAND, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Homicide Unit is leading an investigation into a shooting that occurred earlier this month in Suitland. The victim, who has now died of his injuries, is 48-year-old Brian Akinfe of Temple Hills. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

On September 2, 2023, at approximately 7:40 pm, patrol officers responded to Branch Avenue and St Barnabas Road for the report of a crash involving a motorcycle. Officers located the victim in the roadway unresponsive near his motorcycle. While administering aid, first responders observed the victim was suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to a hospital where he died of his injuries on September 12, 2023.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call Homicide Unit detectives at 301-516-2512.

Anyone with information who wants to contact Crime Solvers may call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) You can remain anonymous. Please refer to case number 23-0051907.