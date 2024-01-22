Six Seahawk Women’s Swimmers Recognized On Senior Day

ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s swim team honored their six seniors Saturday afternoon (Jan. 20) before taking on Marymount (Va.) University. St. Mary’s College (6-10, 3-2 AEC) dropped a 130-72 Atlantic East Conference decision to Marymount (7-2, 5-0 AEC) in the second meeting between the two teams this season.

Marymount notched a 160-100 win over the Seahawks in Arlington, Va., on October 28.

Prior to the meet, seniors Lilianna Bowman (Westminster, Md./Winters Mill), Marissa Fields (Clements, Md./Chopticon), Kate Holland (Rockville, Md./Rockville), Anna Kidd (Arbutus, Md./Mount de Sales), Julia Milner (Middletown, Md./Middletown), and Katie Stolzenberger (Island Heights, N.J./Allentown) were honored for their years of dedication and leadership to the program.

How It Happened Kidd led the Seahawks with a pair of individual wins as she touched the wall first in the 200 individual medley in 2:18.60 and then captured the 100 freestyle in 57.02.

First-year Kelsie Miller (Potomac, Md./Churchill) tallied a win as well, coming in first in the 500 freestyle with a season-best time of 5:22.96.

(Potomac, Md./Churchill) tallied a win as well, coming in first in the 500 freestyle with a season-best time of 5:22.96. First-year Kaitlyn Soldon (Warrenton, Va./Kettle Run) picked up a second-place finish in the 50 butterfly in 31.31 and added a fifth-place finish in the 200 freestyle in 2:25.64.

(Warrenton, Va./Kettle Run) picked up a second-place finish in the 50 butterfly in 31.31 and added a fifth-place finish in the 200 freestyle in 2:25.64. The foursome of Fields, Kidd, Miller, and Holland claimed a second-place finish in the 200-medley relay in 1:59.29.

Miller, Stolzenberger, Bowman, and sophomore Venus Kai Judge (Gaithersburg, Md./Quince Orchard) clocked a 1:53.02 to place second in the 200-freestyle relay.

(Gaithersburg, Md./Quince Orchard) clocked a 1:53.02 to place second in the 200-freestyle relay. Sophomore Bella Ramirez (Silver Spring, Md./Springbrook) went third in the 100 individual medley in 1:11.27 and fourth in both the 200 IM (2:36.32) and the 500 freestyle (6:15.92).

(Silver Spring, Md./Springbrook) went third in the 100 individual medley in 1:11.27 and fourth in both the 200 IM (2:36.32) and the 500 freestyle (6:15.92). Bowman was the team’s top finisher in the 200 freestyle, finishing third in 2:19.03, while taking fourth in the 50 backstroke in 34.05.

Fields paced SMCM in the 50 freestyle with a third-place finish in 28.35 while going fifth in the 100 freestyle in 1:01.63.

Holland garnered a third-place finish in the 50 breaststroke in 36.67 plus a fifth-place finish in the 200 IM (2:45.70).

Milner earned a fourth-place finish in the 100 IM in 1:15.33 and placed fifth in the 50 backstroke in 35.82.

Stolzenberger wrapped her Senior Day meet with a fifth-place finish in the 100 IM in 1:15.77 and a sixth-place finish in the 100 freestyle in 1:05.15.

Up Next for the Seahawks Jan. 27 vs. William Peace (3-3) – Hampden-Sydney, Va. (Leggett Pool) – 2 p.m.

