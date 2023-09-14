SLOW DOWN ST. MARY’S: Police Issue 1,709 Traffic Citations In Three Weeks

ST. MARY’S COUNTY, Md. – Week three of “Slow Down St. Mary’s”, a joint initiative between the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, Maryland State Police, and the St. Mary’s County State’s Attorney’s Office continues.
We are committed to change driver behaviors and save lives. We appreciate your commitment to this as well. Please remind your friends and family to drive safely and follow the laws and speed limits so everyone can get home safely.
Listed below are the reasons for the stops for week 3 as well as the grand totals (so far…) since “Slow Down St. Mary’s” began.
Week 3 – September 4 through September 10th, 2023:
SPEEDING – 312
CELL PHONE USE – 26
RUNNING RED LIGHT or STOP SIGN – 17
UNSAFE LANE CHANGE – 4
MOVE OVER LAW – 6
OTHER – 77
SCHOOL BUS – 0
TOTAL TRAFFIC STOPS – 442
REPAIR ORDERS ISSUED – 23
WARNINGS ISSUED – 65
TICKETS ISSUED – 541
Total for All Weeks:
SPEEDING – 1,018
CELL PHONE USE – 83
RUNNING RED LIGHT or STOP SIGN – 77
UNSAFE LANE CHANGE – 12
MOVE OVER LAW – 18
SCHOOL BUS – 1
OTHER – 197
TOTAL TRAFFIC STOPS – 1,406
REPAIR ORDERS ISSUED – 72
WARNINGS ISSUED – 271
TICKETS ISSUED – 1,709
Am I the only other driver that notices MORE cell phone use than speeders? Those ticket numbers should reflect the opposite.
Speed cameras will allow officers to focus on other traffic related items
