SLOW DOWN ST. MARY’S: Police Issue 1,709 Traffic Citations In Three Weeks

ST. MARY’S COUNTY, Md. – Week three of “Slow Down St. Mary’s”, a joint initiative between the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, Maryland State Police, and the St. Mary’s County State’s Attorney’s Office continues.

We are committed to change driver behaviors and save lives. We appreciate your commitment to this as well. Please remind your friends and family to drive safely and follow the laws and speed limits so everyone can get home safely.

Listed below are the reasons for the stops for week 3 as well as the grand totals (so far…) since “Slow Down St. Mary’s” began.

Week 3 – September 4 through September 10th, 2023: SPEEDING – 312 CELL PHONE USE – 26 RUNNING RED LIGHT or STOP SIGN – 17 UNSAFE LANE CHANGE – 4 MOVE OVER LAW – 6 OTHER – 77 SCHOOL BUS – 0 TOTAL TRAFFIC STOPS – 442 REPAIR ORDERS ISSUED – 23 WARNINGS ISSUED – 65 TICKETS ISSUED – 541

Total for All Weeks: SPEEDING – 1,018 CELL PHONE USE – 83 RUNNING RED LIGHT or STOP SIGN – 77 UNSAFE LANE CHANGE – 12 MOVE OVER LAW – 18 SCHOOL BUS – 1 OTHER – 197 TOTAL TRAFFIC STOPS – 1,406 REPAIR ORDERS ISSUED – 72 WARNINGS ISSUED – 271 TICKETS ISSUED – 1,709

