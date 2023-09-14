SLOW DOWN ST. MARY’S: Police Issue 1,709 Traffic Citations In Three Weeks

ST. MARY’S COUNTY, Md. – Week three of “Slow Down St. Mary’s”, a joint initiative between the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, Maryland State Police, and the St. Mary’s County State’s Attorney’s Office continues.

We are committed to change driver behaviors and save lives. We appreciate your commitment to this as well. Please remind your friends and family to drive safely and follow the laws and speed limits so everyone can get home safely.

Listed below are the reasons for the stops for week 3 as well as the grand totals (so far…) since “Slow Down St. Mary’s” began.

Week 3 – September 4 through September 10th, 2023:

SPEEDING – 312

CELL PHONE USE – 26

RUNNING RED LIGHT or STOP SIGN – 17

UNSAFE LANE CHANGE – 4

MOVE OVER LAW – 6

OTHER – 77

SCHOOL BUS – 0

TOTAL TRAFFIC STOPS – 442

REPAIR ORDERS ISSUED – 23

WARNINGS ISSUED – 65

TICKETS ISSUED – 541

Total for All Weeks:

SPEEDING – 1,018

CELL PHONE USE – 83

RUNNING RED LIGHT or STOP SIGN – 77

UNSAFE LANE CHANGE – 12

MOVE OVER LAW – 18

SCHOOL BUS – 1

OTHER – 197

TOTAL TRAFFIC STOPS – 1,406

REPAIR ORDERS ISSUED – 72

WARNINGS ISSUED – 271

TICKETS ISSUED – 1,709

  1. Am I the only other driver that notices MORE cell phone use than speeders? Those ticket numbers should reflect the opposite.

