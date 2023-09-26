Col. Victor Argobright turns over leadership to Gregg Skinner during the Navy and Marine Corps Small Tactical Unmanned Aircraft Systems program office (PMA-263) change of command ceremony Sept. 21 at Naval Air Warfare Center Webster Outlying Field, St. Inigoes, Md. Argobright also celebrated his retirement after 29 years of military service at the ceremony. (U.S. Navy photo)

NAVAL AIR SYSTEMS COMMAND, PATUXENT RIVER, Md. – A new program manager stepped into command for the Navy and Marine Corps Small Tactical Unmanned Aircraft Systems program office (PMA-263) during a change of command ceremony Sept. 21 at Naval Air Warfare Center Webster Outlying Field, St. Inigoes, Maryland.

During the ceremony overlooking the St. Mary’s River at Unmanned Test and Evaluation Squadron (UX) 24, Gregg Skinner took over command from Col. Victor Argobright, who will retire after 29 years of military service.

“Today we celebrate not only a command tour, but also a career of service,” said Rear Adm. Stephen Tedford, who oversees the Program Executive Office for Unmanned Aviation and Strike Weapons. “Understanding the challenges presented by today’s world events, PMA-263 has enhanced the warfighters advantage through innovation, imagination, and experimentation with an unyielding drive and commitment to provide our forces with the very best of capabilities.”

During Argobright’s tenure, he expedited the operational and developmental test of the Tactical Resupply Unmanned Aircraft System (TRUAS) and oversaw the first production contract awarded to get a much anticipated logistics resupply capability into the hands of combat logistics battalions in the field.

Col. Victor Argobright welcomes guests to the Navy and Marine Corps Small Tactical Unmanned Aircraft Systems program office (PMA-263) change of command ceremony Sept. 21, where he turned over command as program manager to Gregg Skinner. (U.S. Navy photo)

He spearheaded the opening of two new Family of Small UAS (FoSUAS) training facilities for the Navy stationed on both the east and west coasts. These are the first two dedicated Navy facilities for training naval UAS operators and serves the Naval Special Warfare, Navy Expeditionary Warfare and Explosive Ordnance Disposal communities.

Argobright’s team also managed the divestment of the RQ-21A Blackjack. They not only exceeded their scheduled goals by fully divesting of all RQ-21A Marine Corps assets last year, but also maintained readiness rates above 90 percent mission capable throughout the process.

“This has been an incredibly rewarding tour for me,” Argobright said. “I owe a great deal thanks for the hard work and dedication of the entire PMA-263 team. You accepted every challenge and always put the needs of warfighter first. It has been an honor to work with men and women who perform at a consistently high level. PMA-263 is a program office that works as a team and I am extremely proud of what you have accomplished.”

Gregg Skinner, a Long Island, New York native, graduated from Dowling College of Oakdale, New York with a bachelor’s degree aeronautics and management. He spent 22 years with the U.S. Marine Corps flying the CH-46 Sea Knight helicopter and V-22 Osprey tilt-rotor aircraft and retired as a lieutenant colonel. After military service, he spent several years with Bell Helicopter.

Since returning to government service, Skinner took a position with Commander Fleet Readiness Centers where he was an integral part of leading NAVAIR’s Naval Sustainment Strategy-Aviation, Global Sustainment Vision shaping concepts and readiness initiatives. He went on to serve as the assistant Program Executive Officer for Sustainment with Program Executive Office Air Anti-Submarine Warfare, Assault, and Special Mission (PEO(A)) before continuing to his most recent role as Product Support Management, Aviation for the Office of the Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Sustainment.

In his new role, Skinner will manage a complex portfolio of more than 16 different unmanned systems fielded globally and will lead training operations for all service branches.

“To our special operators, Sailors and Marines. I promise to honor your commitment for battlefield success with intensity and propensity for action that will help keep you and our great nation safe.” Skinner said.