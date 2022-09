GREAT MILLS, Md. – On September 20, 2022 at 10:00 p.m. deputies responded to a reported shots fired in the 45700 block of Military Lane in Great Mills.

Investigation determined there was a dispute where shots were fired and two residences were struck and no injuries reported.

CID is investigating and the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office will provide updates as the case continues.

