SMR Students Competed In The Regional Science Bowl Competition

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – St. Mary’s Ryken students competed in the regional Science Bowl competition in mid January at Montgomery College. The SMR Team finished strong with a win in the final game and only lost game three by two points. Congrats to team members Jack Delucco, Maggie Hutchinson, Niko Kyritsopoulos, Ryder Morlong and Clara Pham.

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) National Science Bowl® is a nationwide academic competition that tests students’ knowledge in all areas of science and mathematics.

Middle and high school student teams from diverse backgrounds are comprised of four students, one alternate, and a teacher who serves as an advisor and coach.

These teams face-off in a fast-paced question-and-answer format, being tested on a range of science disciplines including biology, chemistry, Earth science, physics, energy, and math.

The Department of Energy (DOE) created the National Science Bowl in 1991 to encourage students to excel in mathematics and science and to pursue careers in these fields. Approximately 330,000 students have participated in the National Science Bowl® throughout its 32-year history, and it is one of the nation’s largest science competitions.

Beginning in January each year, more than 9,000 high school students and 5,000 middle school students will compete in 65 high school and 50 middle school regional Science Bowl tournaments.

The U.S. Department of Energy Office of Science manages the National Science Bowl®, and sponsors the NSB finals competition.

The Department of Energy’s Office of Science is the single largest supporter of basic research in the physical sciences in the United States, and is working to address some of the most pressing challenges of our time.