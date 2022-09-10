YORK, Pa. — The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs fell to the York Revolution on Friday night.

The Blue Crabs played even with the Revs across the first four and one-half innings, but the Revs took control in the latter stages.

Daryl Thompson, (L, 14-5) got the start for the Blue Crabs tonight. Thompson pitched well across the first four innings, allowing only one run.

He ran into trouble in the fifth and sixth, allowing three home runs. Thompson ultimately pitched six innings, allowing five runs on nine hits.

The Revs got the scoring started in the first inning. With a runner on second, Telvin Nash roped a base hit into center field, scoring Jhon Nunez, and giving York a 1-0 lead.

In the third inning, Southern Maryland tied the ballgame off of Deyvis Julian (W, 1-0). With Michael Baca on second, Jack Sundberg punched a single into center, tying the game at 1-1.

The Blue Crabs then took the lead in the fifth. Zach Collier led off the inning with a double. With Collier on third, Ryan Haug hit a sac fly to center, scoring Zach Collier, to put the Blue Crabs on top 2-1.

The lead would be short-lived. In the bottom of the fifth, Josue Herrera hit a two-run shot over the wall in right, giving York the lead.

In the sixth, Nellie Rodriguez and Melky Mesa hit back-to-back home runs, giving York a 5-2 edge.

The Revs added a four-run seventh inning behind three hits and an error off of Connor Law.

Dalton Geekie pitched a scoreless inning in the eighth in the 9-2 loss

The Blue Crabs will be back in action tomorrow at 6:30 pm, with Eddie Butler getting the start.