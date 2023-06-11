Speak Up: Voices Needed To Help Shape Maryland’s Long-range Transportation Vision

HANOVER, Md. – Maryland is creating a long-range vision for transportation to serve the state for generations to come – incorporating every mode from passenger and commuter rail, airports and highways to bridges, bike and pedestrian facilities. The Maryland Department of Transportation is asking residents to join this process, and share their ideas to help build a safe, convenient and inclusive system that benefits every Maryland community.

“The Moore-Miller Administration aims to transform the transportation system to provide a network of accessible, equitable and sustainable options across the entire state,” said Maryland Transportation Secretary Paul J. Wiedefeld. “Mobility, equity, economic vitality and environmental sensitivity are essential to help our communities thrive and prosper. We need the voices of all Marylanders to help us chart a new course for transportation.”

Maryland’s Transportation Plan is revisited every five years. This update is the first opportunity to incorporate Governor Wes Moore’s mission to “Leave No One Behind” into the long-range vision. The 2050 Maryland Transportation Plan, expected to be adopted in January after public review and input, will guide policy and investments in the coming decades.

Now is the time to speak up and share your ideas, needs and priorities. This week the department launched an online survey asking Marylanders to help shape our future transportation network. The survey is available here through July 10. The public also can share comments at MDOTMTP@mdot.maryland.gov.

The Moore-Miller Administration is committed to partnership, working with residents, officials and all stakeholders to create an innovative and interconnected multimodal transportation system that sparks economic growth, promotes environmental stewardship and empowers people and communities.

The survey is one step in creating a transformative Maryland Transportation Plan in collaboration with residents and communities. Marylanders will have opportunities for additional feedback this summer, and draft plans will be available for public review and comment this fall.

In addition, the state’s Bicycle and Pedestrian Master Plan is also being updated this year as part of the overall transportation review, recognizing that bike/pedestrian infrastructure and policies are critical components of an interconnected network. Residents can get more information on the Bicycle and Pedestrian Master Plan process – and follow its progress – at 2050marylandbpmp.com.

Comments and questions about bicycle and pedestrian access are encouraged and can be submitted at bikepedinfo@mdot.maryland.gov.

As part of the Maryland Transportation Plan update, a governor’s committee is reviewing the state’s annual Attainment Report on Transportation System Performance – a document that outlines how well the Maryland Department of Transportation is meeting its mission, goals and objectives. The Attainment Report Advisory Committee, comprised of representatives from commerce, environmental, transit, labor, academic, health and equity organizations, and others, began meeting in May to guide development of updated transportation goals, performance measures and targets.

The advisory committee will continue its series of virtual meetings at 1 p.m. on June 8, June 20 and July 11. To learn more about the committee, get access to upcoming meetings and review materials from past sessions, visit www.mdot.maryland.gov/ARAC.

