Spotlight On Spring In Leonardtown

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – If you’re like us and the recent preview of Spring weather has you excited about gathering the family for a fun outing or activity, there’s plenty of thrilling options to consider in Leonardtown. Spring officially kicks off the season for events and outdoor activities in Leonardtown. Here is just a highlight of some of the fun around Town!

Outdoor Excitement at the Leonardtown Wharf:

For outdoor enthusiasts, you’re sure to want to make a visit to the Leonardtown Wharf where you can enjoy a variety of outdoor fitness classes from yoga and Pilates with SPICE Studio to standup paddleboard classes and camps with root SUP & Fitness; rent a canoe or kayak from Patuxent Adventure Center and spend the day paddling along beautiful Breton Bay; take in an afternoon or sunset cruise; or enjoy a thrilling seaplane ride. For those looking to relax and unwind, what could be better than strolling along the boardwalk while taking in the spectacular view of the Bay? Stop by Frog Town Ice Cream Shop for a cool treat for you and the pup or enjoy an afternoon picnic in the park. For art and music lovers, be sure to mark your calendars for the return of three exciting events – Coastal Arts Market, an open air market featuring hand-crafted items from local artisans returns for their Spring Market on Saturday, April 15th, Plein Air Painting at the Wharf on Earth Day, Saturday, April 22nd (part of the Leonardtown Earth Day Celebration – https://www.visitleonardtownmd.com/earthday), and the return of the On The Water’s Edge Concert Series sponsored by Jimmy Hayden of RE-MAX 100 and Homes for Heroes (part of the Leonardtown Summer Music Festival – https://www.visitleonardtownmd.com/leonardtownmusicfest) on Saturday, April 29th. Want to learn more about activities at the Wharf? Go to: https://www.visitleonardtownmd.com/leonardtown-wharf.

Wine, Dine and Unwind on or Around the Square:

Spend the day browsing and shopping our eclectic shops around the Square and dine alfresco at one of our fine, local restaurants. Of course, no visit to Leonardtown would be complete without a stop by Shepherd’s Old Field Market (SOF), a historic warehouse and hardware store rehabbed into an indoor marketplace and community gathering space where you can find nearly 100 specialty shops, two eateries – Botanic Cafe-Delicatessen and Smash House Burgers, and much more. After a day of shopping, why not kick back and relax in the Brudergarten Beer Garden at Shepherd’s Old Field Market, a one-of-a-kind beer garden at the back of the market where you can sample local craft beers and tasty eats while taking in the cool energy and hip vibe of their indoor/outdoor patio. A new addition to the Beer Garden is Viking Axe Throwing. Gather friends and family and release your inner Viking with a variety of activities from axe throwing and archery to target shooting. Want to have fun while supporting a great cause? Then, be sure to join us for the Spring Fling Classic Car Show on Sunday, April 30th (RD Sunday, May 7th) in Leonardtown Square and the Run for Hospice (starting in the Governmental Center) on Saturday, April 15th. Both of these popular annual events help raise funding for the Hospice of St. Mary’s.

Relax and Unwind at Port of Leonardtown Park:

With just a short drive from Leonardtown Square off Newtowne Neck Rd., you can find the Port of Leonardtown Winery (POL) nestled within Port of Leonardtown Park & Kayak Launch. Sample award-winning wine while listening to live music every Saturday and Sunday at the winery. POL also hosts food trucks so you can enjoy a meal there as well. The winery and the adjacent park are ideal locations for an afternoon picnic. If you’re feeling more active, you can dance your way fit with the Zumba Fitness/Line Dancing Around Town group classes (held every Saturday from April – October under the pavilion from 9 a.m. – 10 a.m., kicking off on April 15th), or spend the day on the water. A popular outing is to bring or rent a canoe and kayak from Patuxent Adventure Center (situated in the park) and experience McIntosh Run – a scenic waterway that takes you through quiet marshes to the open waters of Breton Bay. Many have spotted otters, cranes and bald eagles along the trail. Following the trail leads you to the most spectacular view of the Leonardtown Wharf. Return to the winery to kick back and relax after your excursion – what better way to end the day? To learn what there is to see and do around Leonardtown go to: https://www.visitleonardtownmd.com/explore.

This is just a highlight of the excitement and adventure that awaits you here in Leonardtown. We look forward to having you join us as we greet Spring and celebrate the season!