KERN COUNTY, Calif., — If you require spice in your taste palate and your go-to sauce is sriracha, you might want to start rationing your portions.

There is a sriracha shortage that is impacting grocery store shelves and restaurant menu flavors all over the country.

Sriracha is a chili sauce made of peppers, distilled vinegar, garlic, salt and sugar.

According to a letter from one of the leading sriracha producing companies, Huy Fong Foods, INC., they will be halting their sriracha production and not fulfilling any orders until after Labor Day 2022. The letter was sent in April 2022, explaining that the shortage is out of their control.

The cause of this shortage is a prolonged drought in part of Mexico and California that grows the most chili peppers.

Every March, Huy Fong Foods’ owner David Tran, contracts the use of nearly 1,700 acres of farmland in California to grow the sriracha peppers and other ingredients.

“Currently, due to weather conditions affecting the quality of chili peppers, we now face a more severe shortage,” Huy Fong Foods wrote. They had been recovering from a previous shortage that has lasted about two decades, but this drought has impacted the shortage the hardest.

One employee at Nena’s Oriental Store & Carry Out in St. Mary’s Square said they were warned that their inventory may be impacted by the shortage.

They have been out of the chili sauce for almost a month now, and say it is forcing their customers to branch out and try new things to get their spice kick.

Fortunately, they said they recently heard some positive feedback from another supplier, and they are optimistic that they may be getting it back in stock soon.

So, for those seeking spice in their life, you might have to look for a new form of heat for the time being.

Until the drought ends, prepare for empty shelves where that iconic sauce used to sit.

