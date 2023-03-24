St. Charles High School

WALDORF, Md. – A school resource officer is investigating a non-fatal overdose that occurred at St. Charles High School. On March 22 at 10:45 a.m., a student was found semi-conscious on a bathroom floor inside the school. A school nurse responded and the student was subsequently transported by ambulance to an area hospital.

Today, it was learned the student consumed an edible in the form of a gummy life saver prior to being found in the bathroom. Initial findings indicate that the edible may have contained Fentanyl.

The student was treated and later released from the hospital. The school resource officer was made aware of the case today and has initiated an investigation to determine where the student obtained the edible and whether or not other students may have consumed them.

Sheriff Troy Berry is urging parents to talk with their children about the dangers of ingesting foods or liquids that contain dangerous substances, as there is a risk the substance could contain life-threatening poisons such as Fentanyl or other toxic materials, which likely occurred in this case. “I implore everyone to take part in discussions about ingesting edibles that may seem harmless to some, but on the contrary have the potential to be life-threatening.

We are watching news stories day-after-day about children who consumed what they thought was an edible laced with marijuana, but instead has Fentanyl or other dangerous components.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Cpl. James Thompson at 301-609-3282 ext. 0434 or the Charles County Public School’s See Something, Say Something online confidential reporting tool posted at https://www.ccboe.com/community/see-something-say-something.

Tipsters who want to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).