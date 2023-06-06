St. Leonard Resident Ruth Elizabeth Hansen Celebrates Her 100th Birthday!

On Wednesday, June 7th 2023 members of the TNT Strong Fitness Center in Prince Frederick Maryland gathered together to wish long time member, Ruth Elizabeth Hansen a Happy 100th Birthday.

ST. LEONARD, Md. – Everyone has their list of accomplishments, but a long time Calvert County resident, Ruth Elizabeth Hansen, on June 7th, 2023 is adding turning 100 to her list. Hansen, who is a long-standing member of TNT Strong fitness center in Prince Frederick. Hansen is staying strong one workout at a time.

A Harvard University study states, “Exercise is not the fountain of youth, but it is a good long drink of vitality…” In which Hansen is proof of.

With the TNT Fitness Center being a part of Hansen’s life consistently since 1995, she was active much before joining and reminds those “Be active in a gym and physical fitness in any way you can, just get started!”

Throughout her life Hansen has always remained active she states also, “I have always been active in every stage of life. Whether it’s been dancing, ballet, motherhood, or sailing on my sailboat.”

Her time in the gym is usually spent “Working on my legs” she states, also “I like to use the seated leg press, and can press over 90 pounds!”

Among her lengthy list of accolades, she mentions her 47-year-long marriage to her husband Darryl, being among one of the most important things in her life. She and her husband have been in a loving relationship for nearly 50 years.

When asked what one of her biggest lessons learned in life she states, “Be honest with people, and tell them the way that it is.”

This year for Hansen is one of celebration for she is “healthy and strong” and she plans to “Keep going and stay healthy.” Please help us in Wish Mrs. Ruth Hansen a very Happy 100th Birthday and we hope your year is full of health and happiness.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com