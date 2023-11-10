St. Mary’s College Men’s Basketball Drops Home- And Season-Opener In OT

ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s basketball team opened the 2023-24 campaign with a heartbreaking overtime loss Wednesday night (Nov. 8) at the Michael P. O’Brien Athletics & Recreation Center Arena. St. Mary’s College (0-1) squandered a 12-point halftime lead and was outscored 11-5 in overtime as Washington College (1-0) rallied for the 76-70 overtime victory.
How It Happened
- The first half belonged to the Seahawks, who built a 12-point halftime advantage as they shot over 50-percent from the field, including raining down six three’s, to take a 45-33 lead into the break.
- Washington College tied the game twice and briefly took a one-point lead in the first half but couldn’t distance themselves from the hosts.
- The Shoremen began to chip away at St. Mary’s double-digit lead in the second stanza, using an 18-4 run to claim the lead for just the second in the game. The Seahawks made just two field goals over a nearly 12-minute span.
- St. Mary’s reestablished a 61-59 lead at 3:25 behind five straight points from sophomore guard Micah Henry (Laurel, Md./Hammond). Following a Shoremen timeout, Washington College got back on top, holding a 65-63 edge with 1:09 to go in regulation.
- Senior captain Hollique Johnson’s (Glen Burnie, Md./Old Mill) jumper tied it up 65-all with 37 seconds left in the game. After stealing the ball and being fouled, Henry missed the front end a 1-and-1 and Kedrick Frink grabbed the defensive board but missed his last second jumper, forcing an extra frame.
- Washington College started overtime on an 8-0 run and never looked back in picking up the season-opening victory.
Inside the Box Score
- The Seahawks posted a 17-6 margin in second chance points, including 13 in the first 20 minutes.
- Washington College gained a 20-14 edge in points off turnovers as the Shoremen owned a +3-turnover margin for the game.
- St. Mary’s claimed the rebounding battle with a 40-32 margin behind a game- and career-high 14 boards from sophomore captain JD Salo (Dunkirk, Md./Northern).
- After hitting six three-pointers in the first half, the Seahawks made just one over the final 25 minutes of play.
St. Mary’s College Game Notes
- Henry tied for the game-high with 21 points while fifth-year captain Daryn Alexander (Twinbrook, Md./Richard Montgomery) contributed 16 points.
- Salo recorded his first career double-double as he finished the game with 14 points to go with 14 rebounds.
- Alexander and Henry each notched six assists while Alexander added four steals.
Washington College Game Notes
- Frink also put up 21 points to lead the Shoremen while Paul Rodolf added 20. Marcus Scott, Jr. scored in double digits as well with 16 on the night.
Up Next for the Seahawks
- Nov. 10 vs. Bridgewater (Va.) (0-1) – St. Mary’s City, Md. (MPOARC Arena) – 3 p.m.
- Nov. 11 at Division I Longwood (0-1) – Farmville, Va. (Joan Perry Brock Center) – 3 p.m.
