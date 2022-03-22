LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County held their regular business meeting in the Chesapeake Building Tuesday, March 22, 2022, with the invocation and pledge followed by approval of the consent agenda.

The Commissioners recognized National Agricultural Day with a Proclamation.

The County Attorney’s request for a resolution establishing the St. Mary’s County Police Accountability Board and the St. Mary’s County Charging Committee was approved.

The Commissioners approved a request from the Department of Public Works & Transportation to accept the extension of Woodside Court, all of Festoon Court, the extension of Lilliflora Drive, and all of Sweetbay Street into the St. Mary’s County Highway Maintenance System.

The Department of Economic Development briefed the Commissioners on recent initiatives, including the strategic plan, targeted growth industries, and local farmer’s markets.

The Department of Aging & Human Services received approval to submit the FY2023 Community Partnership Agreement Notice of Funding Availability Application (NOFA) from the Maryland Governor’s Office for Children for $450,451 in State Funds. The grant will allow providers to assist children, families, youth and young adults.

The Commissioners also approved the Department of Aging & Human Services to apply for the FY2023 Senior Rides Grant, Project #MD2305, from the Maryland Department of Transportation: Maryland Transit Administration for $35,652. The grant will provide funds for the Senior Rides Program for door-to-door transportation for seniors who cannot utilize other public transportation options and who lack reliable transportation sources.

The County Administrator brought forward a request for a $15,000 allocation from the balance of the COVID project OT2020 as a one-time expense to support the Health Department COVID-19 Partner Appreciation Event. The Commissioners approved the request.

The County Attorney’s office provided a legislative update detailing bills before the General Assembly in Annapolis.

The next Commissioner business meeting will be at 9 a.m. Tuesday, March 29, 2022, in the Chesapeake Building. Commissioner decisions and related public documents are available on the county government website in BoardDocs. Commissioner Meetings may be viewed live Tuesday mornings on SMCG Channel 95 or as a replay Friday nights at 6:30 p.m. Meetings are also available for on-demand viewing on the St. Mary’s County Government YouTube Channel.