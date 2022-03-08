LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County held their regular business meeting in the Chesapeake Building Tuesday, March 8, 2022, with the invocation and pledge followed by approval of the consent agenda.

The Commissioners recognized Women’s History Month by presenting a Proclamation to the Department of Aging & Human Services and the St. Mary’s County Commission for Women.

Commissioners recognized Women’s History Month

Bill Hunt, Director of the Department of Land Use & Growth Management, received approval for a request for Public Hearing for a proposed amendment to the 2010 Comprehensive Plan Land Use Map to change the land use from Rural Preservation to Rural Commerce and to change the Zoning Map from Rural Preservation to Rural Commercial Limited zoning district for property located at 41170 Oakville Road, Mechanicsville. The Public Hearing will take place March 29, 2022, and a formal notice will be forthcoming.

The Commissioners accepted a request from the Department of Human Resources to approve and certify individuals qualifying for 2021 Length of Service (LOSAP) credits. LOSAP is the retirement program for members of the volunteer fire departments, rescue squads and Advanced Life Support (ALS) Unit established by the county in 1979.

The Commissioners approved the FY2023 Inter-Governmental Agreement between Maryland State Department of Social Services and the county for Job Access Reverse Commute (JARC) I, II, III. The annual agreement provides weekday evening and Saturday JARC transportation services in California, Great Mills and Lexington Park. JARC II provides weekday evening and Saturday JARC transportation services in the Charlotte Hall, Mechanicsville, Loveville, Leonardtown and Hollywood corridors, and JARC III provides Sunday bus services.

The Commissioners approved a request from the Department of Public Works & Transportation for an ordinance to establish a 40 mph speed limit for Steer Horn Neck Road in Hollywood.

The Department of Public Works & Transportation also received approval to remove signs restricting parking in South Woods Estates in Lexington Park as the Commissioners voted to rescind Ordinance 2021-39.

An employment contract for the new Animal Adoption and Resource Center Manager was brought forward and approved by the Commissioners. Theresa Marlowe will assume the role effective Monday, March 14.

The County Attorney’s office provided a legislative update detailing bills before the General Assembly in Annapolis.

Following the meeting, the Commissioners presented a Proclamation and unveiled a memorial plaque in memory of Mr. Leroy Williams. Mr. Williams was a St. Mary’s County Government employee at the time of his death in September 2021.

The Commissioners will hold a Budget Work Session at 1:30 p.m. to review FY2023 Elected Official’s requests.

The Commissioners next business meeting will be at 9 a.m. Tuesday, March 15, 2022, in the Chesapeake Building. Commissioner decisions and related public documents are available on the county government website in BoardDocs. Commissioner Meetings may be viewed live Tuesday mornings on SMCG Channel 95 or as a replay Friday nights at 6:30 p.m. Meetings are also available for on-demand viewing on the St. Mary’s County Government YouTube Channel.