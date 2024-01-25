St. Mary's County Health Department To Begin Limited Seasonal Perc Testing 2024

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Due to seasonal groundwater levels rising, the St. Mary’s County Health Department will begin wet season perc testing on or about January 24, 2024. Perc testing was suspended in March 2023 due to declining groundwater levels.

Perc test applications that require a concept plan for submission will only be scheduled once a surveyed concept plan is received and meets the minimum requirements outlined in Policy Directive SAS-#3.

While water levels are currently high enough for testing, perc testing may not run continuously through the winter and spring as water tables may recede – causing testing to be suspended. Testing will resume if/when water tables rebound to the necessary ranges.

SMCHD’s Environmental Health Division staff conducts soil evaluations for the construction of residential and commercial septic systems. The application for a new construction perc test is available through the St. Mary’s County Department of Land Use and Growth Management (LUGM) and requires a fee. To download a perc test application, click here or call 301-475-4200, ext. 1500.

Community members can learn more about perc testing at smchd.org/perc-testing.