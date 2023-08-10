St. Mary’s County Hosting Free Scrap Tire Disposal Day

Credit: St. Mary’s County Government via Facebook

CALIFORNIA, Md. – Do you have any scrap tires you’ve been dying to get rid of? Well, you’re in luck!

This Saturday, August 12, 2023, St. Marys County residents are welcome to drop off any passenger and light truck tires for disposal absolutely free of charge. The Department of Public Works and Transportation and the St Marys County Government is hosting this event.

Residents can drop off tires from 8 AM to 3 PM at the St. Andrews Landfill at 44837 St. Andrews Church Road, California, MD 20619.

There are three stipulations. Only passenger and light truck tires are accepted, only up to 10 tires per vehicle dropping off, and commercial vehicles/business tires are prohibited.

Get rid of those tires that have been taking up space in the garage for free on Free Scrap Tire Disposal Day!

For more information, you can contact DPW&T directly by calling 301-475-4200.

