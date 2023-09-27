St. Mary’s County Man Petitions For Traffic Light At Dangerous Intersection

Credit: Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department

MORGANZA, Md. – Prioritize safety and protect lives. That’s what concerned citizens of St. Mary’s County are urging local authorities and stakeholders to do following a severe traffic accident.

Michael Gallo started a petition on Change.org about the intersection of Route 5, Morganza Turner Road and Colton Point Road in Morganza.

Recently, a driver tried to cross over the intersection without fully stopping. Both drivers, including a student-athlete, were severely injured and life-flighted to a trauma center.

“This incident left our community shaken and deeply concerned about the lack of proper traffic control measures in place,” wrote Gallo.

Gallo is urging the county to install a traffic light. Right now there isn’t one and it’s posing significant risks for pedestrians, bikers and motorists. He adds that there isn’t adequate signage or signals in the area.

Shanteé Felix is the Media Relations Manager for the Maryland Department of Transportation and the State Highway Administration. She says the SHA will conduct a safety and operations review at the MD 5 and Morganza Turner Road/Colton Point Road intersection to determine if a traffic signal is the best solution there.

“Additionally, State Highway Administration traffic engineers will review the intersection to determine if there are other measures that can be implemented to help improve intersection operations,” says Felix.

So far, the petition has been signed by 449 people. Christina Morgan is one of those who signed it, saying, “For the safety of our students and fellow community!! It’s a bad intersection!”

There have been five crashes at that intersection between January 1, 2020, and December 31, 2022, three of which resulted in injuries.

The 2023 data is still preliminary, but as of September 26, there have been no fatal crashes at this location.

If you would like to sign the petition, click here.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com