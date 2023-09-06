LEONARDTOWN, Md. – As summer temperatures rise, so does the season of love, bringing with it the joyous occasion of wedding ceremonies. According to the Clerk of the Circuit Court for St. Mary’s County, more than 50 marriage applications were filed in August.

The following is a list of the couples who have filed applications to get married in St. Mary’s County during August 2023:

August 1, 2023 Charmaine Ashley Williams, 32, Lexington Park, Md Andreus Domenic Vishnu Narain, 37, Lexington Park, Md

Madison Paige Merritt, 24, Clarksburg, Wv Jordan Tylor Weston, 22, Clarksburg, Wv

Santiago Estrada Lora, 21, Lexington Park, Md Bianca Marie Melton, 22, Lexington Park, Md

Virginia Solena Matthias, 23, Leonardtown, Md Nathan James Novinger, 23, Great Mills, Md

August 2, 2023 Dale Ronald Spalding, 54, Silver Spring, Md Jodie Michelle Warren, 53, Silver Spring, Md

August 3, 2023 Chad William Bowen, 30, Mechanicsville, Md Patricia Dawn Hampton, 34, Mechanicsville, Md

Gary Ignatius Branson, 38, Leonardtown, Md Ashley Elizabeth Angle, 28, Leonardtown, Md

August 4, 2023 Connor James Austin, 25, Lexington Park, Md Julia Marie Katz, 25, Lexington Park, Md

Jennifer Qiu Schafran, 31, Alexandria, Va Eric James Wright, 34, Great Mills, Md

Glenn Russell Frank, Iii, 59, Hughesville, Md Cornelia Lynn Fuchs, 59, Leonardtown, Md

Saula Mishelle Alfaro Barrera, 30, Lexington Park, Md Bryon Josue Zarceno Garcia, 26, Lexington Park, Md

August 7, 2023 Crystal Cecilia Fenwick, 42, Lexington Park, Md Michelle Lynn Milburn, 37, Lexington Park, Md

August 8, 2023 Nicholas Matthew Hurley, 32, Waldorf, Md Shelby Gwenn Demarr, 27, Waldorf, Md

Alexandra Rees Byrd, 27, Fairfax, Va Dakota Aubrey Wilhelm, 28, Fairfax, Va

August 9, 2023 Kayla Laura Dunn, 28, Rockville, Md Sean Alexander Strumpf, 31, Olney, Md

August 10, 2023 Kyle Dean Stricker, 26, Lexington Park, Md Jennifer Gonzalez, 23, Lexington Park, Md

Kayla Brooke Easley, 25, Mechanicsville, Md Austin Taylor Kiser, 25, Mechanicsville, Md

Kaitlyn Justine Lambert, 30, Hollywood, Md Donald William Bottomstone, Iii, 40, Hollywood, Md

Sulmy Karina Florian Gutierrez, 29, Lexington Park, Md Selvin Yovanni Marquez Pena, 31, Lexington Park, Md

Gordon Roy Thompson, 27, Leonardtown, Md Haley Marie Squires, 25, Leonardtown, Md

August 11, 2023 Jordan Marlane Coons, 26, California, Md Marcus Edward Taylor, 26, California, Md

Brendan Peter Hayes, 35, Tall Timbers, Md Myah Renee Coleman, 35, Tall Timbers, Md

Samantha Pauline Wilt, 24, Mechanicsville, Md Gregory Gerard Hadley, 24, Mechanicsville, Md

Blake Stephen Jones, 24, Leonardtown, Md Taylor Lynn Luckel, 24, Leonardtown, Md

August 14, 2023 Kimberly Larae Davenport, 51, California, Md Marshall Howard Carr, 60, California, Md

Christian Dillon Pease, 23, Elizabeth City, Nc Alyssa Marie Weigle, 22, California, Md

Kevin Mauricio Benitez, 23, Lexington Park, Md Alia Colleen Jackson, 23, Sterling, Va

Neil Alan Hawbaker, 35, Baltimore, Md Claire Therese Solinsky, 33, Baltimore, Md

August 15, 2023 Gregory Scott Feen, 33, Curtis Bay, Md Kaylee Marie Herbert, 29, Curtis Bay, Md

Samantha Elizabeth Tippett, 31, Hollywood, Md Johnathon Edward Rau, 29, Hollywood, Md

August 16, 2023 Christine Lynne Parr, 32, Chesapeake Beach, Md Joshua Michael Agnes, 31, Chesapeake Beach, Md

August 18, 2023 Brittany Grace Elizabeth Mitchell, 25, California, Md Ryan Wesley Nelson, 26, California, Md

Robert Allen Bailey, 26, Mechanicsville, Md Rebecca Erin Tennyson, 24, California, Md

Gwyn Darlene Everhart, 47, La Plata, Md Richard Lee Akers, 39, La Plata, Md

Brianna Lee Lukhard, 28, Mechanicsville, Md Jason Kenneth Parker, 30, Mechanicsville, Md

Micah Jo’el Moten, 25, Lexington Park, Md Tessa Rose Isgrigg, 24, Lexington Park, Md

August 21, 2023 Leandra Santiago, 29, Leonardtown, Md Aaron Nicholas Arnold, 26, California, Md

Perry Edward Atkinson, 65, Cambridge, Md Natalie Frances Bongiorni, 38, Lexington Park, Md

Norman Brent Stauffer, 23, Mechanicsville, Md Faith Rene Martin, 20, Mechanicsville, Md

August 23, 2023 Jennifer Larisa Dulin, 26, Mechanicsville, Md Dylan Michael Atwell, 25, Mechanicsville, Md

Emilee Ann Cain, 24, Mechanicsville, Md Travis Samuel Leo Ballew, 23, Mechanicsville, Md

Joseph Thomas Farr, 63, Leonardtown, Md Cheryl Ann Britt, 59, Hollywood, Md

August 28, 2023 Emily Alexis Rost, 28, Pomfret, Md Connor Sean Mckissick, 28, Pomfret, Md

August 29, 2023 Jeronimo Diaz Leon, 55, Lexington Park, Md Thelma Elmira Guatemal Teca, 51, Lexington Park, Md

Katie Lee Middleton, 27, Mechanicsville, Md Ryan Christopher Mcmullen, 34, Mechanicsville, Md

August 31, 2023 Kyle Shaun Dech, 30, Lexington Park, Md Mackenzie Abigail Evans, 26, Lexington Park, Md

Nicholas Steven Wright, 28, California, Md Brooke Lindsey Senatore, 27, California, Md

Shannon Alyse Mesmer, 26, Great Mills, Md Philip Bryant O’connor, 25, Great Mills, Md

Kyle Austin Fleenor, 25, Lusby, Md Jillian Nicole Sicknick, 25, Lusby, Md

Marcus Christopher Cali, 40, Lexington Park, Md Kelsey Renee Ogburn, 32, Lexington Park, Md

Jennifer Alis Harris, 49, Abell, Md James Gordon Macdonald, Jr., 70, Abell, Md

Christopher Anthony Cathcart, 22, Leonardtown, Md Kayla Marie Tippett, 19, Leonardtown, Md

Couples who wish to apply for a marriage license in St. Mary’s County are encouraged to visit the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s website for more information.

