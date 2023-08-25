St. Marys County Recreation & Parks Select Basketball & Cheer Tryouts 2023

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The Middle School Cheerleading program provides participants an opportunity to develop self-confidence and to nurture their talents and skills through cheerleading.

Registration for tryouts is required. Teams are led by NYSCA Certified Coaches and perform at Select Middle School Basketball Games from December 2023 – February 2024. Cheerleaders must tryout at the school they are enrolled in for the 2023-24 school year. TRYOUTS: September 5-8

The Select Middle School Basketball League features competitive play between the four SMCPS middle schools. The program is designed to build positive character traits, such as accountability and teamwork through basketball.

Registration for tryouts is required. Teams are led by NYSCA Certified Coaches and practices are held twice a week at each of the 4 middle schools. Children must tryout at the middle school that they attend for the 2023-24 school year. TRYOUTS: October 3-10

For more information or questions, please contact darrick.sesker@stmaryscountymd.gov or call 301-475-4200 ext. 1830.