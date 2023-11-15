LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office handled 1550 Calls for Service (CFS) from 11/06/23 through 11/12/23.

ARRESTS:

11/06/23 – Tyonte Ajee Raymond Thomas, 29, of Lusby, MD, by DFC Michael Myers, for Assault Second Degree on a Division of Corrections Employee and Assault Second Degree.

11/07/23 – Amanda Rae Bailey, 41, of Leonardtown, MD, by Deputy Richard Stillwell for Felony Theft Scheme: $1500 to under $25,000 and eight counts of Theft: $100 to under $1500.

11/11/23 – Michael Turner Bice, 31, of Mechanicsville, MD, by Deputy Austin Welch, for Felony Burglary First Degree, Felony Burglary Third Degre, Burglary Fourth Degree, Malicious Destruction of Property Value: $1000, Theft: $100 to under $1500, and CDS Possession: Not Cannabis.

11/12/23 – Alexis Taylor Cusic, 19, of Lusby, MD, by Deputy Devin Absher, for Felony Arson First Degree and Malicious Destruction of Property Value – $1000.

DUIs:

11/04/23 – William Michael Pitner, 70, of Mechanicsville, MD, by Deputy Joseph Senatore, for Willfully Driving Motor Vehicle at Slow Speed Impeding Normal and Reasonable Traffic Movement, Driving While Under the Influence of Alcohol, Driving Vehicle While Impaired by Alcohol, Negligent Driving in a Careless and Imprudent Manner Endangering Property, Life and Person, and Reckless Driving of a Vehicle in Wanton and Willful Disregard for the Safety of Persons and Property.

11/04/23 – Derrin Robert Perez-Perez, 21, of Lexington Park, MD, by Deputy Raymond Allebach, for Driving a Motor Vehicle on the Highway Without Required License, Failure to Display Lighted Lamps, Driver Failure to Obey Properly Placed Traffic Control Devices Instructions, Driving While Under the Influence of Alcohol, Driving Vehicle While Impaired by Alcohol, Driving Vehicle While So Far Impaired by Alcohol Cannot Drive Safely, Driving on a Suspended License, Driving on Suspended Out-of-State License.

11/07/23 – Joseph Lee Tapponnier, 42, of Leonardtown, MD, by Corporal Shawn Shelko, for Driving a Vehicle So Far Impaired by Drugs Cannot Drive Safely, Driving a Vehicle While Impaired by a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Failure to Control Vehicle Speed on Highway to Avoid Collision, Displaying Expired Registration Plate.

11/05/23 – Gary Mitchell Quade, Jr., 42, of Bushwood, MD, by Deputy Preston Dixon, for Driver Failure to Obey Properly Placed Traffic Control Devices Instructions, Driving a Vehicle So Far Impaired by Drugs Cannot Drive Safely, Driving a Vehicle While Impaired by a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Driving Without Required License, Driving on Revoked Out-of-State License, Reckless Driving of a Vehicle in Wanton and Willful Disregard for the Safety of Persons and Property.

SUMMONSES:

11/10/23 – Christina Lynn Rivas, 50, of Hollywood, MD, by DFC Daniel Sidorowicz, for CDS Possession: Not Cannabis.

WARRANTS:

11/03/23 – Sylvester Kenneth Price, 22, of California, MD, by Corporal Daniel Holdsworth, for Felony Attempted First Degree Murder (3 counts), Felony Assault First Degree (3 counts), Assault Second Degree (3 counts).

11/08/23 – Michael Bryan Allison, 34, of Colonial Beach, MD, by Deputy Elijsha Munn, for Felony Motor Vehicle Theft.