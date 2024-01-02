LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office handled 1,453 Calls for Service, including 12 Emergency Petitions for the seven-day period of December 18, 2023, through December 24, 2023, and 1,123 Calls for Service, including 11 Emergency Petitions for the seven-day period of December 25, 2023, through December 31, 2023.

*The Emergency Petition statute in Maryland enables the prompt evaluation of individuals with mental disorders who are violent or suicidal, allowing them to be taken to an emergency facility to assess the necessity of immediate treatment.

ARRESTS:

12/19/23 – Michael Aguedo Torres, 47, of Abell, MD, by Deputy Alexander Tasciotti, for CDS: Possession Not Cannabis.

12/20/23 – Benjamin Tylor Pistorio, 23, of Lexington Park, MD, by Cpl. Jason Smith, for Assault Second Degree, Disorderly Conduct, and an open warrant.

12/21/23 – Jennafer Nicole Harris, 26, of Clinton, MD, by DFC Travis Wimberly, for CDS: Possession Not Marijuana and CSD: Possession with Intent to Distribute.

12/21/23 – Joshua Antoine Miles, 34, of Newburg, MD, by Deputy Raymond Allebach, for CDS: Possession Not Marijuana X 2 and CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia X 2.

12/23/23 Damari Jayvon Bryan, 26, of Lexington Park, MD, by Deputy Austin Welch, for Assault Second Degree on a law enforcement officer engaged in the performance of the officer’s official duties.

12/25/23 – Deangelo Juwan Holley, 30, of Lexington Park, MD, by DFC Micheal Rycyzyn, for Felony Assault First Degree and Assault Second Degree.

12/26/23 – Deana Monise Waldrep, 37, of Lexington Park, MD, by DFT Tyler Westphal, for CDS: Possession Not Marijuana and CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia. NO PHOTO AVAILABLE

12/27/23 – Jennifer Louise Robbins, 43, of No Fixed Address, by DFC Travis Wimberly, for CDS: Possession Not Marijuana and CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia.

DUIs:

12/23/23 – James Tyler Francisco, 29, of Hollywood, MD, by Deputy Shanna Peters, for Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol Per Se, Driving While Impaired by Alcohol, Negligent Driving and Reckless Driving.

12/19/23 – Andrew Jyles-David Fischer, 21, of Mechanicsville, MD, by Deputy Shanna Peters, for Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol Per Se, Driving While Impaired by Alcohol, Negligent Driving and Reckless Driving. NO PHOTO AVAILABLE

12/19/23 – Michael Aguedo Torres, 47, of Abell, MD, by Deputy Alexander Tasciotti, for Driving a Vehicle While So Far Impaired by Drugs Cannot Drive Safely, Driving a Vehicle While Impaired by a Controlled Dangerous Substance and Driving on a Suspended License.

12/23/23 – Latesha Michelle Thompson, 33, of Lexington Park, MD, by Deputy Cody Donaldson, for Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol Per Se, Driving While Impaired by Alcohol, Driving a Vehicle While So Far Impaired by Alcohol Cannot Drive Safely and Failure to Secure a Child Under age 8 in a Safety Seat.

12/28/23 – Carrie Denise Trossbach, 42, of Great Mills, MD, by Deputy Austin Welch, for Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, Driving While Impaired by Alcohol, Negligent Driving and Reckless Driving.

12/31/23 – Paul Armand Degon, 64, of Lexington Park, MD, by Deputy Bianca Melton, for Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol Per Se, Driving While Impaired by Alcohol, and Negligent Driving.

SUMMONSES:

12/23/23 – Shanta Latoya Mackall, 36, of California, MD, by Deputy Austin Welch, for CDS: Possession Not Marijuana and CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia.

12/25/23 – Sharmaine Inez Dunnington, 33, of Lexington Park, MD, by Deputy Bianca Melton, for CDS: Possession Not Marijuana.

12/26/23 – Lorne Cardell Gross, 56. 0f Lexington Park, MD, for CDS: Possession Not Marijuana and CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia.

WARRANTS:

12/18/23 – Ashley Renee Harvey, 29, of Lexington Park, MD, by DFC Zachary Jerew, for Felony Armed Robbery, Felony Assault First Degree, Assault Second Degree, and Theft $100 to under $1500.

12/23/23 – Joseph Aloysius Toney, 42, of California, MD, by Deputy Austin Welch, for CDS: Possession Not Marijuana and CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia X 2.

12/24/23 – Tanya Anita Hill, 47, of La Plata, MD, by Deputy Myles Chase-Johnson, for Felony Motor Vehicle Theft, Felony Theft of $1500 to under $25000, Theft of $100 to under $1500, Credit Card Theft and Theft Less than $100.

12/27/23 Donnell Davonne Rothwell, 53, of Crisfield, MD, by Deputy Richard Stillwell, for CDS: Possession Not Marijuana and CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia.