LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office handled 1,330 Calls for service, including three Emergency Petitions from January 8, 2024, to January 14, 2024.

Calls for service include requests for police assistance originating from the public as well as self-initiated events made by deputy sheriffs.

The Emergency Petition statute in Maryland enables the prompt evaluation of individuals experiencing a mental health crisis having the potential to harm themselves or others to be taken to an emergency facility to assess the need for immediate treatment.

ARRESTS:

1/09/24 – Angel Barrios-Deleon, 52, of Lexington Park, MD, by Deputy Andrew Budd, for Malicious Destruction of Property while being served an active warrant for Assault Second Degree charges.

1/10/24 – Tavares Antonio Thompson, 29, of Chaptico, MD, by Deputy Joseph Senatore, for CDS: Possession, not Cannabis and CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia.

1/10/24 – Cindi Lynn Sweeney, 44, of Lexington Park, MD, by Deputy Austin Welch, for Assault Second Degree and Resisting Arrest.

DUIs:

1/13/24 – Ronald Joseph Earnest, 22, of Lusby, MD, by Deputy Julian Grant, for Driving a Vehicle While Under the Influence of Alcohol, Driving a Vehicle While Under the Influence of Alcohol Per Se, Driving a Vehicle While Impaired by Alcohol, and Driving a Vehicle While So Far Impaired by Alcohol Cannot Drive Safely. NO PHOTO AVAILABLE.

SUMMONSES:

1/09/24 – Dale Lee Bucker, 56, of Bushwood, MD, by Deputy Zachary Wolfe, for seven counts of Theft: $100 to under $1500 and two counts of Theft: Less than $100.

WARRANTS:

1/08/24 – Jonathan Alexis Salazar Martinez, 18, of Lexington Park, MD, by Deputy Preston Dixon, three counts of Felony Assault First Degree, three counts of Assault Second Degree, Violation of a Protective Order, Stalking, and Illegal Possession of a Regulated Firearm.

1/09/24 – Brandon David Cather, 34, of Mechanicsville, MD, by Deputy Paul Rodriguez, for Felony Burglary Second Degree, four counts of Violation of a Protective Order, Theft of $100 to under $1500, and Malicious Destruction of Property.